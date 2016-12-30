BARB-WIRE ROLLER Invented by InventHelp Client (KVV-183)

InventHelp is attempting to submit the BARB-WIRE ROLLER to appropriate companies for their review.

“I grew up on a farm and I thought there needed to be a better way to dispense fence wire,” said an inventor, from Russellville, T.N., “so I invented the BARB-WIRE ROLLER.”

The BARB-WIRE ROLLER provides an effective way to dispense fence wire. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional dispensing methods. As a result, it increases efficiency and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for farmers and the construction industry. Additionally, the BARB-WIRE ROLLER can be adapted for use on most trucks, ATVs and UVs.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design eliminates the need to manually dispense wire for fencing.”

