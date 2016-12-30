Beth Parrish And Georgette Vest’s New Book “Torn” Is A Suspenseful, Romantic, Page-Turner That Delves Into The Mystery Of Love And Attraction

Recent release “Torn” from Page Publishing author Beth Parrish and Georgette Vest is a classic love story with an erotic twist.

Beth Parrish and Georgette Vest, devoted writer and authors, have completed their new book “Torn”: a gripping and potent journey of intrigue, mystery, romance and manipulation with several unexpected moments. Explore a love triangle that is full of passion, fear and struggle.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Beth Parrish and Georgette Vest’s dramatic work will keep the reader on the edge of their seat!

Chase Silverman is a playboy millionaire with a dark past—and even darker appetites. Chase is dominant, controlling, and self-destructive. Chase eludes his anguished past with whiskey and countless women, every bottle drawing him closer to the verge of madness—until Katrina Richmond enters his life, turning his world upside down.

Katrina is beautiful, talented, and everything Chase hadn’t bargained for. Katrina evokes the one emotion that Chase despises the most—love. Will Katrina be able to melt Chase’s heart, and restore his spirit, or is he fated to forever be broken? Will Chase’s addictions be what she desires the most, or will they send her rushing into the arms of Nick McCoy?

Nick bares his heart to Katrina, but will his love be enough? Nick is everything that Chase isn’t—compassionate, loving, and gentle. And while Katrina and Nick form a bond, Katrina’s body still aches for Chase Silverman. While Katrina burns for the one who sets her body on fire, her heart is consumed by the one who ignites her soul. How can she choose when she hungers for both?

Terrified he has lost Katrina forever, Chase’s life begins spiraling out of control. In a whiskey-induced haze, a sordid night of pain and pleasure with a stranger gives Chase a moment of clarity. Chase discovers he wants more than just Katrina’s body; he wants and needs her heart. Chase recognizes he must endure his demons if he is to ever be the man he knows she deserves.

He leaves to confront his past in hopes of reclaiming his life and the woman who has broken the barrier around his heart and showed him how to love again, but will facing his past lead him to the future he longs for, or will it be too late?

