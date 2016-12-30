C.F. Walko’s New Book “Lake Destiny” Is A Breathtaking Love Story That Delves Into The Mayhem And Illusiveness Of Love, Adventure And Fate

Recent release “Lake Destiny” from Page Publishing author C.F. Walko is both intriguing and thrilling; this work keeps the reader guessing through the twists and turns of a suspenseful romance.

C.F. Walko, a skydiving enthusiast, pilot, skywriter, hot air balloon pilot, husband, traveler, devoted writer and author, has completed his new book “Lake Destiny”: a passionately crafted work that portrays the beauty of fate, love and life. This work keeps the reader mesmerized by the mysteries and actions of the main characters.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, C.F. Walko’s emotional work proves that there is always a second chance at love and everything happens for a reason.

Tom Davis is a relatively young police chief in the small Northern California community of Destiny. The town is on the south side of Lake Destiny, which is nestled in the shadows of the Sierra Nevada Mountains to the east and about forty-five miles north of Santa Rosa. After eighteen years on the police department and the unfortunate loss of his wife three years earlier to cancer, he is looking for a change.

The change comes when the very attractive Molly Hanson, a campaign coordinator, comes through Destiny, preparing the way for a visit by her boss, senatorial candidate Harry Jenkins. Even though Tom and Molly come from completely different backgrounds and lifestyles, the attraction between the two is immediate, intoxicating, and nothing less than amazing.

Their story unfolds when Tom meets Molly’s boss. To Tom’s shock, Harry Jenkins shares an amazing commonality with his father, who died when Tom was in high school. Bewildered by the fact his dad isn’t a twin nor do their ages match, Tom is determined to find a logical explanation why none of the facts make any sense and will try to do it without revealing anything to the woman he is falling in love with.

Experience the development Tom and Molly’s relationship that takes you on an adventure that will definitely stretch your imagination and is full of surprises, unlike any other you have ever experienced before. You may even reach for the stars for the answer to the mysteries of Lake Destiny. Get ready to be kept on the edge of your seat as solving each clue only leads Tom Davis, Molly Hanson, and Lake Destiny to more intrigue straight from the imagination of the author.

Readers who wish to experience this intense work can purchase “Lake Destiny” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create – not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13950681.htm