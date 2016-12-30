C.M. Rubin Wins Second Upton Sinclair Award for Contributions to World-Wide Educational Issues

For her dedication to global education issues, C. M. Rubin founder of CMRubinWorld, is honored again.

C. M. Rubin (“Cathy”), founder of CMRubinWorld and creator of its highly visible education platform, The Global Search for Education, was honored with an Upton Sinclair Award in 2011 and now again in 2016 for her “continual work on world-wide educational issues” along with her accomplishments as “a child and family health advocate, an author of children’s books and non-fiction books, a short film producer, and a journalist in the areas of education, publishing, and film.” Rubin’s award comes in the company of exceptional talent. Other winners of the award this year include such notables as Dr. Ben Carson, Steven Colbert, and Elie Wiesel.

Michael F. Shaughnessy, EducationViews Senior Columnist, said about the Upton Sinclair Awards 2016 (which EducationViews has sponsored for over a decade), “Every year, we stop and reflect on what has transpired this past year and wish to pay homage and respect to a great many individuals who have contributed much to education and society.”

CMRubinWorld launched in 2010 to explore what kind of education would prepare students to succeed in a rapidly changing globalized world. Its award-winning series, The Global Search for Education, is a celebrated trailblazer in the renaissance of the 21st century, and occupies a special place in the pulse of key issues facing every nation and the collective future of all children. It connects today’s top thought leaders with a diverse global audience of parents, students and educators. Its highly readable platform allows for discourse concerning our highest ideals and the sustainable solutions we must engineer to achieve them. C. M. Rubin has produced over 550 interviews and articles discussing an expansive array of topics under a singular vision: when it comes to the world of children, there is always more work to be done. In 2017 CMRubinWorld plans to expand its content into the global Podcast medium.

