Coherix Released 2016 Highlights and 2017 Outlook

Coherix, Inc., a global leader in Three-Dimensional (3D) Machine Vision, today released the highlights of the company in 2016 and outlook for 2017.

Coherix, Inc., a global leader in Three-Dimensional (3D) Machine Vision, today released the highlights of the company in 2016 and outlook for 2017.

“2016 has been an exciting year for Coherix. We completed four new Robust3D in-line error-proofing solutions and several major software releases, so that we can offer a more comprehensive product portfolio to better serve our customers,” said Dwight Carlson, CEO of Coherix. “Customers can expect more products from Coherix in 2017.”

Highlights in 2016:



Predator3D™ met the challenges in adhesive and sealant bead inspection with more robustness and flexibility. A major software update to i-Cite™ has allowed Predator3D to automatically adjust for robot speed changes, which significantly enhances inspection efficiency and the user experience.

Robust3D™ expanded its portfolio with more solutions. Coherix developed and delivered Robust3D engine rolling finger follower assembly inspection, Robust3D engine valve assembly verification, in-line combustion chamber volume measurement, and Robust3D end-of-line flexible inspection.

Robust3D piston assembly error-proofing continued to build momentum around the world. It was successfully field evaluated by top global auto makers and recognized for its robustness and capability to cover a broader range of failure modes than traditional technologies.

Coherix China and German GmbH expanded Coherix global sales and support network. Local customers benefited from the rapid delivery of service and support.

Outlook for 2017:



The industry has an increasing need for 3D machine vision solutions, given its advantages over temperamental 2D vision cameras. Development of new solutions is under way for both Predator3D and Robust3D. Coherix is looking to serve a broader range of customers.

Along with the rising demand for adhesive and sealants in automotive and aerospace industries, the need for highly reliable 100% 3D bead inspection is increasing as well. Predator3D is capable of providing 100% reliable bead inspection.

For more information about Coherix Predator3D and Robust3D products, please call Coherix at (734) 922-4070 or email coherixinfo(at)coherix(dot)com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb13952071.htm