Companies that have made the jump to Solar Power are featured on “Front Page” with James Earl Jones

A new profile on the series will discuss companies that have integrated solar power.

The introduction of solar power systems designed to supply commercial companies have created the conditions for a highly sustainable office and production environment in many cases. Companies that have made the switch to solar power are the subject of a new "Front Page" documentary film series, hosted by James Earl Jones. Considered to be one of the main alternatives to coal and fossil fuels, solar power reduces carbon emissions and cuts utility costs. The profile looks at how solar power is supporting businesses in fulfillment of social responsibility strategies and sustainable missions to reduce energy consumption. The segment is being developed for immediate release.

"Front Page" is the award winning Public Television series of short documentary film programs dedicated to themes not traditionally covered by mass media entertainment. Providing a voice to people who make a difference by changing the way we view contemporary social issues, the human interest stories that make up these highly compelling documentary films, capture the essence of what it means to be part of the world today. Hosted by James Earl Jones, Front Page programs cover critical topics, meant to insight public education dialogue.

The program is distributed and produced independently for Public Television stations and PBS Member Stations.

