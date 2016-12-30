Covering Invented for Motorcycle Touring Bags – Designed by InventHelp Client (IPL-372)

One of America's largest invention companies, InventHelp is submitting the BAGGER CAPS to companies for their consideration.

An inventor from Indianapolis, Ind., who is also a motorcycle owner, felt that the visibility of the sound system modifications inside the bike’s touring bag detracted from its overall good looks. Therefore, he conceived of a way to hide the speakers and wiring from view.

He developed a prototype for BAGGER CAPS to create a clean attractive appearance when motorcycle touring bags are open. As such, it keeps motorcycle sound system wires, speakers and other custom features concealed. At the same time, it is lightweight, quality-constructed and secure. Another selling point is its ease of installation and use. Furthermore, its simple design minimizes production costs. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor’s personal experience inspired the idea. “After customizing the sound system on my motorcycle, I didn’t like that the wires and speakers were exposed when I opened my bag on the bike,” he said. The idea is patent pending.

The original design was submitted to the Indianpolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-IPL-372, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Bagger-Caps/prweb13942561.htm