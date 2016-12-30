Creative Learning Corporation Announces New International Sales in Italy and Mongolia

Creative Learning Corporation announces sales of master franchises in Italy and Mongolia

Creative Learning Corporation has again expanded its international presence with new master franchise sales in Italy and Mongolia. These build upon sales announced recently of master franchises in Turkey, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France, Philippines and Madagascar as well as numerous individual franchises in Canada, and others in the United Kingdom, Brazil, Peru, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Creative Learning Corporation (OTCQX:CLCN), owner and developer of the highly-popular children’s education and enrichment programs Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios, is pleased to announce that Bricks 4 Kidz has again made significant in international sales, expanding further into Europe and Asia with new master franchises in Italy and Mongolia. Coming in fiscal year 2017, these sales of new master franchises in Italy and Mongolia build upon Bricks 4 Kidz’s robust sales of international franchises in fiscal year 2016, which were the recently announced sales of new international master and/or individual franchises in Turkey, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France, Philippines, Madagascar, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Peru and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Bricks 4 Kidz is continuing its international sales efforts and expects to announce additional international sales in the near future. These sales result from the effort Bricks 4 Kidz has expended to expand and develop its international presence through sales and work with franchisees across the globe.

Shareholders who desire to receive copies of CLCN press releases directly from the company should register by emailing the company at: investorrelations(at)creativelearningcorp(dot)com. Other inquiries regarding this release should be directed to this email address.

