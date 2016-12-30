Dental Implants Market – Latest Report with Detailed Analysis to 2024

The global dental implants market is currently being augmented by the increasing number of patients coming forward for treatment of dental caries. A growing number of people – especially from the geriatric demographic – are becoming susceptible to dental problems, therefore increasing the demand for dental implants.

This report on dental implants studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of various dental implants and products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global dental implants market with respect to the leading market segments based on major products, key materials utilized, end-users, and geographies.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global dental implants market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in all the sections of the report in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different products/materials/end-users/geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competition landscape section of the report. The section also includes completion matrix that analyzes the competition among some of the top global players operating in the market. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

Global Dental Implants Market: Segment Analysis

The global dental implants market has been studied based on major implantable product segments, material segments, their end-users, and regional as well as national markets. Based on product type, the global market has been categorized into three major 4 segments: Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants, and Intramucosal Implants.

Based on material, the global market has been categorized into five major segments Titanium Implants Zirconium Implants, Based on end-user market has been categorized as Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institute, Others. The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their utility, effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn and market volume in terms of units for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all segments, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Dental Implants Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the dental implants market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Each regional market for dental Implants has been further categorized into major product, material, and end-user segments considered within the scope of the study. Key country (U.S., Japan, Germany, France, U.K., Australia, Canada, China, Brazil, Mexico, India, etc.) market revenues have also been provided in different regional sections within the report. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn and volume in terms of units for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with CAGR % from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the regions and nations considering 2016 as the base year.

The report also profiles key players operating in the dental implants market based on various attributes such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, 3M Health Care, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG etc.

