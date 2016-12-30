Diamond Resorts Reviews – Quaint Beachside Escapes

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / For absolute relaxation, nothing beats a trip to the beach. The sun, surf, and endless activities have been attracting vacationers to the water’s edge for literally thousands of years. There’s something truly magical about the way salt air can help one forget all the problems of the day. Diamond Resorts reviews have taken a closer look at two unique beach destinations operated by worldwide resort network Diamond Resorts International®, one of the global leaders in vacation ownership destinations with over 370 managed and affiliated properties.

The little California beach town of San Juan Capistrano was made famous decades ago by the 1940 Ink Spots song, “When the Swallows Come Back to Capistrano.” Fortunately, though, not too famous, for today the area is still not much different from fifty years ago. Or, in some places, from 240 years ago, when the San Juan Capistrano Mission was established on a wide grassy plain about a mile inland from the Pacific Ocean in 1776. The city is graced with charming shops, museums, galleries, and restaurants, as well as one of the most beautiful beaches in Southern California, along with the azure blue Dana Point Harbor and the bustling San Clemente Pier. Being situated in the heart of Orange County makes it close to many of the area’s major attractions, including Disneyland®, SeaWorld®, and Knott’s Berry Farm®. A beachside haven, the Riviera Beach Resort is located on the southern end of Dana Point. Each accommodation offers a partial kitchen, two TVs, with some rooms including a whirlpool tub. The resort-style amenities include two swimming pools, whirlpool spa, fitness center, sauna with tanning bed, a game room, pool table, and ping-pong. Diamond Resorts Reviews recommends taking advantage of the complimentary bike rentals for exploring the area.

Florida’s South Beach (“SoBe”) is internationally-known as a center for trendy, fashionable parties, endless sunshine, exotic Caribbean cuisine, and stunning, original 1930s Art Deco architecture. Built in 1938, the Crescent Resort is an all-suite boutique hotel located in the heart of SoBe’s Ocean Drive Historic District. Visitors can relax on the white sands by day, shop for the latest fashions, enjoy a lunch at a sidewalk café, or explore the art galleries and museums. When night falls, the flashy lights of nightclubs and theatres beckon. The beautifully-decorated rooms offer full kitchens in the one or two-bedroom suites, pull-out sofas, flat-screen TVs and stereos. The master bed is dressed in triple sheeting for extreme comfort. The Diamond Resorts Reviews team is impressed with the indulgent bathrooms where a spa-like jetted bath, rainfall shower head, hair dryer, and magnifying mirror maintain the affordable luxury atmosphere.

About Diamond Resorts International®

Diamond Resorts International®, with its network of more than 370 vacation destinations located in 35 countries throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, Australasia, and Africa, provides guests with choice and flexibility to let them create their dream vacation, whether they are traveling an hour away or around the world. Our relaxing vacations have the power to give guests an increased sense of happiness and satisfaction in their lives, while feeling healthier and more fulfilled in their relationships, by enjoying memorable and meaningful experiences that let them Stay Vacationed.™

Diamond

Resorts International® manages vacation ownership resorts and sells vacation ownership points that provide members and owners with Vacations for Life® at over 370 managed and affiliated properties and cruise itineraries.

Diamond Resorts Reviews – Diamond Resorts International®: http://diamondresorts-reviews.com

Diamond Resorts International® Timeshare Reviews: http://diamondresortstimesharereviews.com

Diamond Resorts (@diamondresorts) – Twitter: https://twitter.com/diamondresorts

Diamond Resorts International® Why Vacations for Life® – YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wuBW2aWUO5s

Contact Information

Angela Triano

Ampology.com

Tel: 551-574-8332

Angela.Triano@ampology.com

SOURCE: Diamond Resorts International

ReleaseID: 451970