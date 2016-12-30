Eating/Drinking Aid for Roller Bags – Designed by InventHelp Client (KSC-1179)

A leading invention submission firm, InventHelp is submitting the BUDDY BAG "B2" to appropriate companies for review.

The fact is, all of us get hungry and thirsty at some point while away from home, especially when traveling. Satisfying this hunger and thirst can be a hassle, however. "As a frequent traveler I know that there’s usually a lack of clean places in which to enjoy coffee, lunch or snacks," said an inventor from Indianapolis, Indiana. "I often see travelers trying to balance their coffees on top of their roller bags, which ends up in spills. Since I’m also a nurse, I feel that having a sanitary personal space is helpful while out and about. Also, during long layovers, my idea is helpful for most travelers."

In order to solve these problems, she designed the BAG BUDDY "B2," which enables a user to utilize a roller bag to enjoy drink and food in a more convenient manner. It not only prevents hassles caused by spills and messes, but it eliminates the need to eat in an unsanitary manner. It also aids in the transport of drinks.

Compact, portable, versatile and featuring an easy-to-use design, the BAG BUDDY "B2" is producible in many design variations and different versions.

