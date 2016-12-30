Electronic Health Records Solution Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Over the past two decades, information technology has revolutionized every facet of the mankind. In current scenario, healthcare practices of all types and sizes, and information is both a benefit and a challenge for every provider.

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 12/30/2016 — The report analyzes each of the segments and its sub-categories in detail for market trends, recent developments, outlook, and opportunities. The market overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have strong impact on the global EHR market and could influence the market in the future as well. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition between leading market players operating across the globe. The report also mentioned about leading players for each of the product segment/technology that dominates the market or expected to emerge in forthcoming years.

All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their respective market shares. The recommendations section included in the report would assist existing market players in targeting all major stake holders of this industry such as companies, hospitals, emergency, assisted living facilities, home care providers government agencies and also to those aiming to seek an entry. The report also profiles major players in the global EHR market based on various attributes such as company details, business overview, details of EHR business, product adoption in the U.S., head to head competition, awards and recognition, flagship customer names, financial details, business strategies and recent developments.

Additional information such as vital components of EHR, hosting platforms, application areas of EHR, and legal requirements are covered in the market overview chapter which provide every minute details to assist new and existing players to venture and explore latent market opportunities in forthcoming years. The report also featured a detailed list of major revenue contributing EHR products, their certification, and manufacturer details to depict competition in the market.

Key players profiled in the electronic health record market study encompasses Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CPSI, Epic Systems, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, Greenway Health, LLC, Medical Information Technology, Inc., McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare and 4medica.

