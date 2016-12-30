EnVen Announces the Successful Closing of the Brutus and Glider Acquisition From Shell

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2016 / EnVen Energy Corporation, through its affiliate EnVen Energy Ventures, LLC (EnVen), today announces the successful closing of the previously announced agreement to acquire 100 percent of the record title interest in Gulf of Mexico Green Canyon Blocks 114, 158, 202, and 248, referred to as the Brutus/Glider asset from Royal Dutch Shell plc, through its affiliate Shell Offshore Inc. (Shell).

“The Brutus/Glider acquisition is a transformative transaction for EnVen. We now shift our near-term focus to executing the development and exploration opportunities associated with our recently acquired assets,” said Steve Weyel, EnVen’s Chairman and CEO.

EnVen is an emergent and leading independent deepwater operator in the Gulf of Mexico.

