IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces a class action lawsuit against Centene Corporation (“Centene” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CNC). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between April 26, 2016 and September 6, 2016 inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the January 13, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

There has been no class certification in this case. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The complaint alleges that Centene made materially false and misleading statements concerning the acquisition of Health Net, Inc. on March 24, 2016, as well as failed to disclose: that certain Health Net insurance programs were significantly underperforming, which led to the need to increase reserves to offset losses caused by these programs; that Centene overstated the financial prospects of Health Net; and that as a result of the above, the Company’s statements its business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When this information was disclosed to the public, the value of Centene fell, causing investors harm.

