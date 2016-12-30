IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (“Ligand” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LGND). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between November 9, 2015 and November 14, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the January 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased shares of Ligand during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The complaint alleges that Ligand made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that Ligand overstated the value of certain Deferred Tax Assets by about $27.5 million or 13%; that the Company’s outstanding convertible senior unsecured notes due 2019 should have been classified as short-term debt rather than long-term debt as of December 31, 2015; that Ligand did not maintain effective controls over the accuracy and presentation of the accounting for income taxes related to complex transactions; that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and that as a result of the above, Ligand’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When this information was revealed to the public, shares of Ligand declined in value, causing investors harm.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, at no charge to you, or if you have questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.



Telephone: 949-419-3834



Facsimile: 949-225-4474



joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE; Khang & Khang LLP

ReleaseID: 451976