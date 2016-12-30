Experiencias Xcaret Parks, Tours Receive 2016 TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence

Xcaret’s seven awards include four certificates for consistently high guest ratings at the eco-tourism destination’s parks

TripAdvisor, the largest online travel community in the world, announced it has once again awarded Experiencias Xcaret parks and tours, as well as La Casona restaurant, a number of Certificates of Excellence for superior customer reviews.

In total, Experiencias Xcaret received seven 2016 Certificates of Excellence in November. All Experiencias Xcaret parks and tours continued to garner superior reviews after being awarded TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence in 2015.

Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor and Xoximilco Cancún parks, as well as the Xenotes Oasis Maya and Xichén tour, received TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence in 2016. La Casona restaurant, located in Valladolid, Yucatan was also awarded the certificate, which TripAdvisor established in 2010 to honor companies that consistently receive outstanding reviews from travelers.



Xplor park in Riviera Maya was first awarded with TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence in 2012. The underground adventure park, which boasts river rafting and swimming experiences in the underground rivers and 14 zip-lines, including the tallest zip-line in Latin America, is a popular attraction for adventurous tourists visiting Cancun.

TripAdvisor is a community that shares data, tips and reviews of millions of travelers around the world, that helps others in planning the perfect trip. A unique measurement system is used that takes into account different content that users generate such as travelers’ opinions, amount of reviews and how recent they are. TripAdvisor grants its certificates of excellence based on the opinions and high levels of satisfaction from visitors during their time in Cancun and the Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

ABOUT EXPERIENCIAS XCARET



Experiencias Xcaret is an organization whose operations in sustainable tourism recreation began in 1990. It is a Mexican company specializing in offering unique and unforgettable experiences to its visitors, exceeding expectations through products and quality services. The company operates the most emblematic parks of Cancun and the Riviera Maya, Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xoximilco Cancún and Xenses, as well as the Xenotes Oasis Maya Tour and the tours to the archaeological zones of the Yucatan Peninsula through the Xichén brand. http://www.experienciasxcaret.com





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13950698.htm