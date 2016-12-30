GET LOUD CUP Invented by InventHelp Client (KSC-1182)

Based in Pittsburgh, Pa., InventHelp is submitting the GET LOUD CUP to applicable companies for their consideration.

Every sports team wants their fans to be the loudest. “I wanted to create a fun way to increase excitement amongst a crowd at sporting events,” said an inventor, from Overland Park, Kan., “so I invented the GET LOUD CUP. My design enables sports fans to enjoy a drink or a snack and then cheer louder for their favorite team.”

The GET LOUD CUP amplifies home-team pride.

The GET LOUD CUP provides a unique, new way to enjoy a beverage or a snack and cheer for a sports team. The invention features a novel, dual-purpose design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for spectators at sporting events. Additionally, the GET LOUD CUP allows vendors to increase profit margins, and it's producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-KSC-1182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



