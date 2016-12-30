“GetAwayGrey” has Been Re-branded and Re-released as “CatalaseNow” in the United States

New Product Supports Thicker and Fuller Hair and may Also Help Reverse Gray Hair as an Anti-aging Supplement.

CatalaseNow, formally GetAwayGrey, is a new Super Premium vitamin supplement which aims to support thicker, healthier and more vibrant, youthful hair from the inside out.

The main ingredient of the product is the Catalase enzyme, a powerful antioxidant which is unknown to the mainstream public. Currently being studied for its anti-aging effects, Catalase is suspected to protect cells from the toxic effect of hydrogen peroxide. As we get older, the levels of Catalase enzyme in our body drop down, which leads to thinner, coarser hair that may also be linked to why our hair goes gray.

According to Jeremy R, the product "works slowly, but surely". Two CatalaseNow capsules a day, taken after a meal, usually show results after 8 to 12 weeks. The company is so confident about the positive results that it offers a refund to anyone who is not happy with the results within a hundred and twenty days of purchase.

"This is our 2nd order – we're definitely noticing a difference in my husband's hair growth and color – getting a little darker too (notice on the sideburns especially). And, it was a VERY easy shopping & checkout experience! No fluff or unnecessary salesy stuff – just a good, solid experience", claims Katie, one of the customers who rated CatalaseNow through the Shopper Approved website.

Apart from the Catalase antioxidant properties, CatalaseNow contains vitamin, mineral and herbal additives, such as vitamin B6, copper, folic acid, nettle root extract, biotin, and zinc oxide. These ingredients have shown to help promote more healthy, youthful, thicker and fuller hair.

To learn more about the product, please visit: https://www.catalasenow.com/





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2015/09/prweb12944132.htm