Gonzaga Announces Resignation of President and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2016 / GONZAGA RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V: GN) (“Gonzaga” or the “Company”) announces Greg Davis has resigned as President, CEO, and Director of the Company, effective December 30th, 2016. Gonzaga would like to thank Mr. Davis for his services.

In conjunction, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffery R. Wilson as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. Mr. Wilson brings over 20 years of experience in the mineral exploration and mining investment industry, and a wealth of contacts throughout the investment community including institutional investors, retail brokers, investment bankers, mining analysts, and private investors. During his career, Mr. Wilson has served as a Director and Officer of several mineral resource companies and has been instrumental in numerous equity financings, ranging from IPOs to private placements and syndicated brokered financings.

ON BEHALF OF GONZAGA RESOURCES LTD.

“Adrian Fleming”

Adrian Fleming, Chairman

For further information please contact (236) 521-0944

