Greenberg Traurig Attorney, Fred E. Karlinsky, Speaks at the Insurance Financial Executives Conference

Fred E. Karlinsky, shareholder in the Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee offices of international law firm Greenberg Traurig P.A., provided an update on recent NAIC activities at the Insurance Financial Executives Conference held on Dec. 1 and 2 in Asheville, NC. The event was sponsored by Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP.

Karlinsky is Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice Group and a shareholder within the Government Law & Policy Group. He represents insurers, reinsurers, producers and other insurance interests throughout the U.S. and internationally in a wide variety of business, operational, regulatory, transactional and governmental matters. Recognized as one of the top insurance lawyers by Chambers and Partners, Karlinsky has broad knowledge of insurance compliance matters and is a sought-after thought leader who has spoken and presented papers to insurance executives and governmental officials, both nationally and internationally.

Karlinsky received a bachelor's degree from the University of Miami and a Juris Doctorate from the Florida State University College of Law, where he currently serves as an Adjunct Professor of Law.

