GRILL SAFE Invented by InventHelp Client (FED-1697)

InventHelp is working to submit the GRILL SAFE to appropriate companies for their possible feedback.

“We thought there needed to be a safe way to clean a grill without the danger of metal brush bristles,” said one of two inventors, from Lakebay, Wash., “so we invented the GRILL SAFE.”

The patent-pending GRILL SAFE provides a safe and simple way to clean grill grates. In doing so, it offers an alternative to cleaning brushes with metal bristles. As a result, it enhances safety and it could provide a more enjoyable grilling experience. The invention features a durable design that is convenient, easy to use and dishwasher safe so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the GRILL SAFE is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. “Our design provides a safe and more effective way to clean a grill.”

