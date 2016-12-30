H. L. Disciple’s New Book “41-83-83-0 A.D.: What is Truth?” is an Enlightening Work of Biblical Scholarship

Recent release “41-83-83-0 A.D.: What is Truth?" from Page Publishing author H. L. Disciple is a thought-provoking dialogue on the present state of society and the underlying truth of it all.

H. L. Disciple has completed his new book “41-83-83-0 A.D.: What is Truth?”: a gripping and potent examination of God’s word as it relates to the present state of humanity and the world.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, H. L. Disciple’s thoughtful work presents the reader with an elucidation of God’s universal truth. It discusses these principals as they relate to the church, to individual action, and to society at large.

This book has always been, and wishes to confront the lies that society has accepted as truth. This book is not intended to belittle any person. Its sole purpose is to reveal and explain the truth. The author hopes and prays that it will open the eyes (spiritually speaking) of those who are seeking the truth.

H. L. Disciple states, “There is only 'One Truth,' and that truth is and has always been! Man has altered (diluted) that truth with his own weak minded assumptions. Remember Jesus said that a house divided will fall. Why do so many denominations exist? And they all have their origin from the Roman Catholic Church. The Reformation was needed in order to bring back (Reveal) the truth of 'God's Word' little by little through time. The One and Only Church was started on the day of Pentecost, and the church of God will always be and stay the same. For God does not change!”

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “41-83-83-0 A.D.: What is Truth?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

