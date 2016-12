Health eDeals Expands Opportunities in AZ, NV, NM, MO for Sales Representative and Leadership Roles

Expanding its presence in the South-West states, IHC Specialty Benefits (IHC-SB) announced today new career opportunities at Health eDeals, its award-winning private exchange.

Expanding its presence in the South-West states, IHC Specialty Benefits (IHC-SB) announced today new career opportunities at Health eDeals, its award-winning private exchange.

The company recently joined forces with Independent Producers of America, or IPA-Family, which has strong national sales force built on integrity-driven sales from leadership teams to area representatives serving consumers with affordable health insurance options.

According to Paige Mattice, a national leader for Health eDeals, "I'm building my future, I'm building my retirement plan, I'm going to be able to live off of my residuals even after I'm retired and I'm excited about that! I've never had that kind of career opportunity before!"

Qualified candidates will possess the following attributes: an ability to make decisions and solve problems, active listening skills, critical thinking skills, sales experience, strong time-management skills and, most importantly, a proclivity to operate with the highest ethical standards. Selected candidates will be provided with a complete and comprehensive program that promotes their personal and professional success. This includes, but is not limited to, the following:



Compensation programs

Residual income and monthly bonus

Lifetime vesting schedules

Wealth accumulation plan

Free qualified sales leads and lead-management systems

Ongoing training and business education using state-of-the art technologies

Many other performance-based programs and incentives

“At Health eDeals, we know that our success hinges on our ability to hire top producers and experienced sales leaders,” said Mark Hunt, Senior Vice President of Sales for Health eDeals. “Whether your knack is to work as a virtual agent with the opportunity to work from any region, or prefer to be out in the field, we have a place for you.”

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their resume through http://Careers.HealtheDeals.com/Join. Additional information about Health eDeals can be found at http://Careers.HealtheDeals.com.

About The IHC Group



Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) is a holding company that is principally engaged in underwriting, administering and/or distributing group and individual specialty benefit products, including disability, supplemental health, pet, and group life insurance through its subsidiaries since 1980. The IHC Group owns three insurance companies (Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York, Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. and Independence American Insurance Company), and IHC Specialty Benefits, Inc., a technology-driven insurance sales and marketing company that creates value for insurance producers, carriers and consumers (both individuals and small businesses) through a suite of proprietary tools and products (including ACA plans and small group medical stop-loss). All products are placed with highly rated carriers.

“IHC” and “The IHC Group” are the brand names for plans, products and services provided by one or more of the subsidiaries and affiliate member companies of The IHC Group (“IHC Entities”). Plans, products and services are solely and only provided by one or more IHC Entities specified on the plan, product or service contract, not The IHC Group. Not all plans, products and services are available in each state.

