Health eDeals Open for Regional Sales Representative and Leadership Roles in FL, NC, VA, PA

IHC Specialty Benefits (IHC-SB) announced today new career opportunities at Health eDeals, its award-winning private exchange.

IHC Specialty Benefits (IHC-SB) announced today new career opportunities at Health eDeals, its award-winning private exchange. With health care a hot topic nationally and increased demand in health insurance advisors, IHC-SB is seeking candidates to fill area sales representatives and regional leadership positions as quickly as possible in Mid-West states.

According to Daniel F. Borrero, a national leader for Health eDeals, "I take pride in serving American entrepreneurs, self-employed individuals and their families in local communities. Specializing in affordable health and life insurance plans mean taking a consultative approach with customers to ensure their specific needs are listened to and met with the best product offering for them and their family."

Founded on strength in integrity-driven sales from leadership teams to area sales force, the company, formerly known as Independent Producers of America, or IPA-Family, recently became a part of Health eDeals.

"For us, it is about serving others while earning significant wealth for today, tomorrow, and well into retirement," said Dave Keeler, Senior Vice President of Business Development. "At Health eDeals, you have a true opportunity to be in business for yourself but not by yourself."

Qualified candidates will possess the following attributes: an ability to make decisions and solve problems, active listening skills, critical thinking skills, sales experience, strong time-management skills and, most importantly, a proclivity to operate with the highest ethical standards. Selected candidates will be provided with a complete and comprehensive program that promotes their personal and professional success. This includes, but is not limited to, the following:



Compensation programs

Residual income and monthly bonus

Lifetime vesting schedules

Wealth accumulation plan

Free qualified sales leads and lead-management systems

Ongoing training and business education using state-of-the art technologies

Many other performance-based programs and incentives

“At Health eDeals, we know that our success hinges on our ability to hire top producers and experienced sales leaders,” said Mark Hunt, Senior Vice President of Sales for Health eDeals. “Whether your knack is to work as a virtual agent with the opportunity to work from any region, or prefer to be out in the field, we have a place for you.”

To be considered for one of the select positions and participate in a professional and confidential interview process, candidates may submit their resume to http://Careers.HealtheDeals.com/Join. For more information about Health eDeals, please visit http://Careers.HealtheDeals.com.

#

About The IHC Group



Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) is a holding company that is principally engaged in underwriting, administering and/or distributing group and individual specialty benefit products, including disability, supplemental health, pet, and group life insurance through its subsidiaries since 1980. The IHC Group owns three insurance companies (Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York, Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. and Independence American Insurance Company), and IHC Specialty Benefits, Inc., a technology-driven insurance sales and marketing company that creates value for insurance producers, carriers and consumers (both individuals and small businesses) through a suite of proprietary tools and products (including ACA plans and small group medical stop-loss). All products are placed with highly rated carriers.

“IHC” and “The IHC Group” are the brand names for plans, products and services provided by one or more of the subsidiaries and affiliate member companies of The IHC Group (“IHC Entities”). Plans, products and services are solely and only provided by one or more IHC Entities specified on the plan, product or service contract, not The IHC Group. Not all plans, products and services are available in each state.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Recruiting/DB1216/prweb13951423.htm