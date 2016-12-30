Hilton Garden Inn Medford, Oregon Opens

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2016 / Kauri Investments, Ltd. and InterMountain Management are proud to announce the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn Medford. The new 120-room hotel is located at 1000 Welcome Way, just two miles from the city center and five miles from the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport. The hotel features free Wi-Fi, fitness center, indoor pool, airport shuttle, 2,800 square feet of meeting space, and a full-service restaurant, The Garden Grille. The restaurant offers a full cooked-to-order breakfast and dinner, cocktails, and evening room service. The 24-hour Pavilion Pantry features a complete selection of salty snacks, sweet treats, cold beverages, and frozen, microwaveable packaged items. Each of the comfortably designed guest rooms features one king or two queen beds, a lounge chair, a large work desk, microwave, mini-refrigerator, and a Keurig coffeemaker. Larger suite options are also available and feature a separate living area with sofa bed. The hotel’s convenient location is situated near many of Medford’s top companies such as: Asante, Lithia Motors, Harry & David, and the Rogue Valley Manor, as well as the US Cellular sports complex. The leisure traveler can enjoy Rogue Valley’s 200 days of sunshine with nearby hiking at Crater Lake, kayaking, the Britt Music & Arts Festival, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, local wineries, and golf courses.

“We are excited to bring the Hilton Garden Inn brand to Medford, Oregon. With 2,800 sq. feet of conference space and a full-service restaurant and bar, the Hilton Garden Inn will fill a much-needed void in the Medford market,” said General Manager Paul Schmidt. “The staff and I look forward to making the Hilton Garden Inn the premier hotel for both corporate and leisure travelers. You can count on us!”

ABOUT KAURI INVESTMENTS, LTD.

Kauri Investments, Ltd., established in 1987, is a leading real estate investment and development company based in Bellevue, WA. Kauri has developed over 2,000 multifamily homes in various neighborhoods of Seattle. In addition to residential real estate, Kauri has expanded into the hotel real estate sector and has built over 800 hotel rooms in the Pacific Northwest. To learn more about Kauri, visit www.kauri.com.

ABOUT INTERMOUNTAIN MANAGEMENT

As one of North America’s largest hotel management and development companies, InterMountain Management specializes in the select-service and extended-stay hotel segments. For over 30 years, InterMountain Management’s dedication to success is proven in the results as a hotel owner, management company, and hotel developer. They currently own and/or manage approximately 70 premium branded hotels nationwide, with an additional 20 in their pipeline. For more information, or to view hotel locations across the U.S., visit their website at www.intermountainhotels.com.

ABOUT HILTON GARDEN INN

Hilton Garden Inn is focused on making each visit a rewarding one, providing an environment that allows guests to discover and connect while on the road. With more than 700 locations worldwide, Hilton Garden Inn delivers award-winning service, inviting social spaces, and high-end amenities ensuring a great stay at an even greater value. Hilton Garden Inn has a full-service restaurant and bar, offering cooked-to-order breakfast, dinner, and a full bar to unwind at the end of a busy day. With state-of-the-art fitness centers for stress-busting workouts, 24/7 Business Centers featuring complimentary printing and Wi-Fi, Hilton Garden Inn is the perfect choice for business and leisure travelers. Hilton Garden Inn also participates in Hilton HHonors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 13 distinct hotel brands, spanning more than 4,800 hotels, resorts, and timeshare properties across 104 countries and territories. To make reservations or request additional information, call 1-541-200-6900, or click here.

