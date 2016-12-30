House Buyers of America Is Reinventing the Residential Real Estate Industry

House Buyers of America is disrupting the traditional real estate market.

House Buyers of America, was created to offer homeowners an alternative to the traditional real estate market.

“People are leading busier lives today, especially in fast paced metropolitan areas like Washington DC, so they demand quicker results,” says CEO Nick Ron. “Gone are the days where home sellers were willing to spend months renovating and staging their home and wait another 6-12 months for a buyer to come around and place an offer on their house. Life is moving too quickly for that. House Buyers of America has noticed this frustration and offers homeowners a way to sell their house in as little as seven days!”

House Buyers of America is able to help homeowners quickly liquidate their real estate assets for cash by employing progressive and modern techniques. First, the company leverages technology to virtual and digitally “see” the neighborhoods (and the statistics on those neighborhoods) that they operate in. Next, it enjoys a great relationship with financial lending institutions whom trust in House Buyers of America’s proven business practices and 15+ years of experience. Third, the company has access to many skilled contractors that can quickly renovate and upgrade the houses they buy. Together, these methods mean competitive cash offers for homeowners.

The marketplace has responded dynamically to House Buyers of America’s unique way of buying homes, and property owners are happy that they can finally escape real estate commissions, having to renovate and upgrade homes to prepare them for the market, and having to vacate homes for viewings. Since House Buyers of America buys homes in any condition, the home owner simply needs to call the company or fill out a form on its website, accept the competitive cash offer for their home “As Is”, and close in as little as seven days. It’s the quick, elegant, easy solution that is turning the real estate industry on its head.

To get a fast (in as little as 10 minutes over the phone) and very competitive cash offer for house “As Is” in Virginia, Maryland or Washington, DC, please visit housebuyersofamerica.com/about_house_buyers_of_america and housebuyersofamerica.com/get-offer.

About House Buyers of America

House Buyers of America is a residential real estate investment company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. By using House Buyers of America, home owners no longer have to pay real estate commissions, deal with real estate agents, or fix up their properties. The company offers a guaranteed, fast and hassle-free sale to people who want to sell their house for cash. House Buyers of America buys each property “As Is” and renovates the house if necessary, so sellers do not need to spend their time or money readying their property for sale.

Contact Details:

House Buyers of America, Inc.



14420 Albemarle Point Place, Suite 150



Chantilly, VA 20151

Phone: 1-855-659-3289

Source: House Buyers of America, Inc.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13948397.htm