Improved Baby Walker Allows For More Versatile Exploration – Designed by InventHelp Client (IPL-381)

One of America's largest invention companies, InventHelp is submitting the RAT RACER to companies for their review.

Observing that his baby grandson was limited in where he could go in his walker due to being relegated to only smooth floors, an inventor from Macy, Ind., decided to design a walker that allows for more versatility in exploration.

The patent-pending RAT RACER is a modified baby walker that expands the range of a baby’s exploration. It doesn’t relegate the baby to only indoor floors, which encourages more movement and exercise. Overall, it helps avoid boredom and fussiness.

Ergonomic, versatile, easy to use and producible in design variations, the RAT RACER allows for trekking over uneven terrain (grass, sand, dirt and snow), making it a more convenient alternative to conventional walkers.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-IPL-381, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



