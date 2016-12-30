Improved Pile-Driving System Invented by InventHelp Client (HTM-3996)

A leading inventor service company, InventHelp is submitting the CRIPPS VARIABLE SPEED POST HAMMER to companies for their review.

As a jetty builder and contractor, an inventor from Port Franklin, Victoria, Australia, has to use pile-driving machines, so he knows the drawbacks and inefficiency of conventional pile-driving methods. Until the pile is driven partway into the mud bank there’s no vertical alignment of the pile, and the pile driver’s full force can easily knock the pile out of alignment. Considering this, he came up with an idea that solves this problem, as well as avoids environmental harm in the event of a leak.

The CRIPPS VARIABLE SPEED POST HAMMER is a system that facilitates the pile-driving process. It avoids misalignment and the need for trial and error by allowing for more precision in centralizing the pile inside the pile cap. Overall, the system promotes efficiency, productivity and safety.

Ergonomic, relatively compact, affordable and easy to use by two people, the CRIPPS VARIABLE SPEED POST HAMMER also doesn’t harm the environment in the event of a leak.

The inventor has created a prototype of his idea.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-HTM-3996, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



