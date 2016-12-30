InfoSafe Shredding Offers New Services in 2017

Omaha, NE — (SBWIRE) — 12/30/2016 — InfoSafe Shredding provides safe and secure on-site shredding and document destruction in the Omaha, Nebraska area. In business since 2001, InfoSafe Shredding is locally owned and operated and has been a leader in providing outstanding service and support to its customers. InfoSafe Shredding remains a longtime member of NAID and has attained coveted the AAA Certification.

By shredding sensitive data materials on-site the risk is totally eliminated and meets or exceeds all local, state, and federal requirements. Infosafe also provides service and support on the many laws and regulations on federal requirements and scheduling of disposing customer information for all types of businesses. Each customer receives a Certificate of Destruction for every job.

Many businesses require a purge of documents stored at their local office or off-site storage facilities. Companies that use a comprehensive records management program require the destruction of documents that have reached the end of their retention period in a timely manner. Infosafe Shredding is offering a new service that can help with these onetime purges or cleanouts that provides reminders to make sure no deadlines are missed. It's a simple but important service that helps clients with scheduling and destruction of data in a timely manner.

Infosafe Shredding offers the most secure method of destruction in two ways. First and foremost, all shredding services are completed onsite with client supervision. Secondly, Infosafe also uses a closed system (the operator or any other people present cannot see any of the sensitive information due to the closed system on our shredding trucks) that insures no possible breach of information. All materials that include paper and corrugated boxes, are cross cut and never displayed before, during, or after destruction.

As a company we would like to thank all our customers for their business and continued support over the past 16 years and look forward to making 2017 our best year. One of the biggest factors of our success is that we are locally owned and provide personalized service to all our customers. We treat all our customers like family and provide the best possible reliable service on every job.

About Infosafe Shredding

Infosafe Shredding has provided secure on-site shredding services for more than 15 years and was a pioneer in the industry. Our shredding and document destruction services are conducted by uniformed and bonded security professionals. We offer one time purge service on documents, and other sensitive material in the Omaha and surrounding areas.

