Insignia Systems, Inc. 2017 Update

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2016 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) (“Insignia”) reported today, in a follow-up to its third quarter earnings release, that: “We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved our 2017 strategic plan and financial goals. We anticipate that 2017 will be a year of reinvestment, during which we expect to transition the company for the future while managing overall expenses and improving cash flow from operations. We will focus on evaluating new products and services as well as our current products, and will seek to strategically invest to capture growth opportunities and design our organization to better meet the needs of our CPG and retail partners.”

Insignia has previously announced a special $0.70 per share cash dividend, payable on January 6, 2017 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2016.

Insignia Systems, Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative in-store products, programs, and services that help consumer goods manufacturers and retail partners drive sales at the point of purchase. Insignia provides at-shelf media solutions in approximately 13,000 retail supermarkets, 1,000 mass merchants, and 8,000 dollar stores. With a client list of over 200 major consumer goods manufacturers, including General Mills, Kraft Heinz Company, Nestlé, and P&G, Insignia helps major brands deliver on their key engagement, promotion, and advertising objectives right at the point-of-purchase. For additional information, contact (888) 474-7677, or visit the Insignia website at www.insigniasystems.com.

Statements in this press release which are not statements of historical or current facts are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “seeks,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these or any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements made in this press release regarding, for instance, what we anticipate to accomplish during 2017 in reinvestment, expense management, and cash flow improvement are forward-looking statements and are based on current information, which we have assessed and which by its nature is dynamic and subject to rapid and even abrupt changes. As such, actual results may differ materially from the results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including: (i) the risk that management may be unable to fully or successfully implement the Company’s plan to transition the company, manage expenses and improve cash flow from operations, (ii) the risk that that the Company will be unable to identify and invest in a sufficient number of new products and services that will lead to meaningful growth opportunities in a highly competitive price sensitive market set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and additional risks, if any, identified in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Forms 8-K filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the reasons why actual results would differ from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statement, other than as required by law.

