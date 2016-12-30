InventHelp Device Invented for Preventing Drivers from Falling Asleep at the Wheel (IPL-346)

Based in Pittsburgh, Pa., InventHelp is submitting the TIG-X to appropriate companies in the hopes of their good faith review.

Highway statistics prove that it’s not uncommon for motorists to fall asleep while driving and that the consequences can be disastrous. Fortunately, and inventor from Franklin, Ind., has found a way to keep tired drivers from nodding off.

He developed a prototype for the patent-pending TIG-X specifically to keep drivers from falling asleep at the wheel. As such, it promotes roadway safety by preventing automobile accidents caused by sleep-deprived drivers. Thus, it saves lives and prevents injuries and property damage. Besides that, it reduces the number of police reports and insurance claims filed, thus saving considerable time, effort and expense. This concept is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, it is lightweight, portable and easy to use.

“As a truck driver, I work long hours and sometimes have difficulty staying awake at the wheel. I created this device so I wouldn’t need to smoke cigarettes to keep from falling asleep,” he said. “I have used it for a number of months and wouldn’t leave the house for work without it. It overcomes the fatigue we all battle when trying to stay awake while driving. It makes my job as a truck driver much easier, and it works well with any other wake-up tactic.”

The inventor’s professional experience inspired the idea.

