InventHelp Invention Provides Convenient Shelter for Wheelchair Users (LAX-800)

A Pennsylvania-based invention submission company, InventHelp is submitting the WHEELCHAIR UMBRELLA to companies for their review.

Many times an inventor from Pasadena, Calif., has seen wheelchair users exposed to hot sunlight or rain while waiting for public transportation or while moving from site to site, so she decided to design a reliable way to deploy an umbrella without assistance.

The WHEELCHAIR UMBRELLA protects a wheelchair user from hot sunlight and rain. This prevents discomfort and eliminates the need for assistance from others. As a result, it promotes peace of mind and independence.

The WHEELCHAIR UMBRELLA is ergonomic, easy to use, compatible with all wheelchairs, and producible in different sizes and colors. It is angle- and height-adjustable.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-LAX-800, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Wheelchair-Umbrella/prweb13942754.htm