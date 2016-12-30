InventHelp Inventor Develops an Efficient Sealing System for HVACs (HLW-1739)

InventHelp is attempting to submit the FLEXKONECT to companies for their possible feedback.

An inventor from Miami, Fla., has created a prototype for the FLEXKONECT. The invention is an improved method of sealing the joint between a round duct and a distribution plenum. It could facilitate the installation of round HVAC ducts on a distribution trunk or plenum.

“I knew there had to be a way to reduce the time and energy involved in sealing ductwork," said the inventor. "My invention reduces the process by 80% compared to the normal procedure." The invention allows a more secure connection between ductwork and air conditioning. It prevents air leaks in ductwork, thus providing faster production. It also features a neater, more professional looking installation. The unit is durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-HLW-1739, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



