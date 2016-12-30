InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient and Versatile Charger (HTM-3045)

InventHelp is attempting to submit this idea, the GO, to appropriate companies in the hopes of their good faith review.

"When I lost my cord to charge my cell phone, I thought of an improved charger design that would be able to efficiently recharge electronics," said an inventor from Dawbury, Conn.

He developed the GO to allow mobile phones to be charged quickly and easily. It also is usable to charge other electronic devices, including laptops, tablets, etc. The design eliminates the hassle of tangled cords, which keeps the area surrounding the charger neat and tidy. The unit ensures that the device retains sufficient power for use when it is needed. Furthermore, it does not interfere with normal operation of the device as it is being charged.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-HTM-3045, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

