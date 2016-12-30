InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dipstick (LAX-801)

A leading inventor service company, InventHelp is submitting the EZnSURE OIL LEVEL CHECKER to companies for their possible feedback.

"There is a certain degree of subjectivity and guesswork involved in reading the oil level using a traditional dipstick," said an inventor from West Covina, Calif. "I thought that there had to be a better way to design a dipstick so that the oil level would be more readily apparent so that there was no uncertainty."

He created a prototype for the patent-pending EZnSURE OIL LEVEL CHECKER to provide a more efficient way to check engine oil level than a traditional dipstick. The design eliminates the need to squint at or guess the oil line. The device saves the user from having to deal with the hassle and mess of dealing with conventional dipsticks. Additionally, it is adaptable for use with any new or existing vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-LAX-801, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Eznsure-Oil-Level-Checker/prweb13942776.htm