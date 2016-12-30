InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Mower Deck for Added Efficiency (DLL-3148)

A leading invention company, InventHelp is submitting this idea, VICK'S UP & DOWN EXTENSION, to companies for consideration.

"I owned a landscape and lawn-care service, and my two sons own their own services as well," said an inventor from Arlington, Texas. "I wanted a mower that would be easy to get through backyard gates and quick to load that would also cut a broad area for fast trimming."

He developed the VICK'S UP & DOWN EXTENSION to cut a broad swatch of grass, which allows the lawn to be trimmed quickly and easily. The design allows the mower to fit through standard backyard gates. It also makes it easier to trim the grass around shrubs and trees, as well as under fences. This reduces the need to use a weed trimmer to cut grass surrounding obstacles. In addition, the mower takes up less space in a garage or trailer.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-DLL-3148, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

