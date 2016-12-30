InventHelp Inventor Develops Organizer for IV Lines (HUN-219)

InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is submitting the SECURE LINE to companies for their consideration.

"As a nurse, I work with patients all day long who are connected to IV lines," said an inventor from Spring, Texas. "It can be a hassle to manage all of the lines and keep them organized. Sick of having to spend my shifts constantly untangling lines, I came up with this organizer."

She developed the patent-pending SECURE LINE to secure the IV line to the patient. The unit allows the IV line to flex and bend with the patient while shifting in bed or moving around the hospital. It also assists with labeling and identifying the IV tubing, which helps with administering medications safely. The device prevents IV lines from being pulled out accidentally or getting tangled. Additionally, the accessory eliminates hassles and frustrations, and saves time and effort for medical staff.

The original design was submitted to the Huntsville office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-HUN-219, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368.



