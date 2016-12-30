InventHelp Inventor Develops Relational Identifier for Wakes/Funerals (FRO-444)

Based in Pittsburgh, Pa., InventHelp is submitting the HAPPY HEARTS to appropriate companies for their consideration.

An inventor from Visalia, Calif., has created a prototype for the patent-pending HAPPY HEARTS, a convenient clothing accessory to be used at viewings, funerals and repasts. The inventor was inspired to develop this due to past uncomfortable experiences.

"I have unfortunately attended too many funerals where I was unable to identify the relationship of loved ones to the deceased. This clothing accessory allows visitors to identify and approach those loved ones in a more convenient, comfortable way," said the inventor.

When worn, the accessory will provide a means to identify an individual's relationship to the departed. The relationship of the loved ones to the deceased will be openly displayed. It helps show respect for the deceased by allowing visitors to approach loved ones in a more comfortable way.

