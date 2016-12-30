Inventor and InventHelp Client Designs Safer Way to Carry a Smartphone (IPL-379)

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is submitting the SS CASE to applicable companies for their consideration.

One of two inventors from Martinsville, Ind., was carrying his smartphone in a holster case when it got struck by a blunt object, fell to the ground and the screen broke. Also, no existing holster case allowed for the quick and convenient access to his phone that he needed. In order to solve these problems, the inventors conceived of the patent-pending SS CASE.

This special case provides a better way to carry a smartphone. It prevents the phone from becoming damaged if it’s dropped onto the ground or floor, which avoids the need for expensive repair or replacement. Also, it allows for quick, easy access. Producible in many design variations, the SS CASE is designed to promote convenience and peace of mind for all owners of smartphones and other mobile devices.

The inventors have created a prototype of their idea. Marketing outlets include electronics outlets, office-supply centers, department stores, discount department and variety stores, warehouse clubs and super stores, televised home-shopping programs, websites, mail-order catalogs and wholesalers of cell-phone accessories.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-IPL-379, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



