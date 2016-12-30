Inventor and InventHelp Client Develops Improved Baby-Bottle Top (DVR-1021)

One of America's largest invention firms, InventHelp is submitting the UNI-SIP to companies for their consideration.

"I have prepared hundreds of bottles for our three children, so I am very aware of the limitations of the traditional baby bottle," said one of two inventors from Castle Rock, Colo. "I came up with this idea as a way to take the hassle out of putting together a baby bottle."

They developed the patent-pending UNI-SIP to allow a baby bottle to be put together more quickly and easily. The design prevents leaks and spills, which minimizes messes. The unit eliminates hassles and frustrations, and saves time and effort. In addition, the invention is more sanitary than conventional baby-bottle tops.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-DVR-1021, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Uni-Sip/prweb13940894.htm