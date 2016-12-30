Inventor and InventHelp Client Develops Improved Sun Shield for Vehicles (HTM-3976)

Based in Pittsburgh, Pa., InventHelp is submitting the REAR VIEW MIRROR VISOR to companies for their consideration.

"Sometimes the sunlight shines through the area right above the rear-view mirror and hits me right in the eyes, blinding me," said an inventor from Waianae, Hawaii. "I came up with this accessory in order to block sunlight when a standard visor simply will not do."

He developed the REAR VIEW MIRROR VISOR to block sunlight around the rear-view mirror. The accessory prevents bright sunlight and glare from getting into the driver's eyes. It ensures that the driver has a clear view of the road ahead. This enables the driver to concentrate fully on operating the vehicle, which helps to enhance roadway safety. In addition, the invention is designed for quick and easy installation in any new or existing vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-HTM-3976, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Rear-View-Mirror-Visor/prweb13942477.htm