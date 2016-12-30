Inventor and InventHelp Client Develops Transporter for Heavy, Awkward Objects (KOC-322)

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp is submitting the COMPACT HAND BAR to appropriate companies for their review.

"I needed an easier way to carry my kill over rugged terrain when I go big-game hunting," said an inventor from Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. "I devised this idea to enable two individuals to carry a heavy load with minimal physical strain."

He developed the patent-pending COMPACT HAND BAR to make it easier for two individuals to transport a heavy load. The design evenly distributes the weight so that the object can be carried with less physical exertion. This enables a pair of hunters to transport a kill over rugged terrain with relative ease. The unit features a lightweight, easily portable design. It is ideal for use when transporting oddly shaped items. Furthermore, the device can be disassembled for ease in storage.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-KOC-322, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



