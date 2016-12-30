IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2016 / Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces that it is investigating claims against Endologix, Inc. (“Endologix” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELGX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of Endologix and want more information free of charge, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

Nellix is Endologix’s endovascular aneurysm sealing system used against infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms. Endologix allowed the Nellix system to be applied in the Nellix investigational device exemption (IDE) clinical trial, the EVAS FORWARD-IDE Study. However, Endologix revealed that the FDA asked for a follow-up on patients in the EVAS-FORWARD-IDE study to measure Nellix. On December 27, 2016 Endologix revealed that it was barring AFX Endovascular AAA System shipments indefinitely because of a manufacturing investigation. When this news was shared with the investing public, Endologix stock fell, causing shareholders severe harm.

