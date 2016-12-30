IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE/ December 29, 2016 / Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces a class action lawsuit against Lannett Company, Inc. (“Lannett” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LCI). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between September 12, 2013 and November 3, 2016 inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the January 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased shares of Lannett during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The complaint alleges that Lannett made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company’s drug pricing relied on unsustainable pricing methodologies; that Lannett lacked effective internal controls concerning its drug pricing methodologies; and that as a result of the above, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On November 3, 2016, Bloomberg News reported that the Justice Department is conducting an antitrust investigation of over a dozen companies, including Lannett, to determine whether they unlawfully colluded with each other to fix generic drug prices. When this information was disclosed, shares of Lannett declined in value, causing investors serious harm.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

