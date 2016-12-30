INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces an Investigation of Endologix, Inc. and Advises Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces that it is investigating claims against Endologix, Inc. (“Endologix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ELGX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

To get more information about this investigation, please contact Brian Lundin, Esquire, of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or via email at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

Endologix’s endovascular aneurysm sealing system for treating infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms is Nellix. Endologix noted that it would approve the original Nellix system used in the Nellix investigational device exemption (IDE) clinical trial, the EVAS FORWARD-IDE Study. However, Endologix disclosed that the FDA requested a follow-up on patients in the EVAS-FORWARD-IDE study to evaluate Nellix.

On December 27, 2016 Endologix stated that it was temporarily barring AFX Endovascular AAA System shipments, due to a manufacturing investigation. Upon disclosing this information to the investing public, Endologix stock fell sharply, causing shareholders severe harm.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders’ rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

