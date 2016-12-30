INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against TerraVia Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against TerraVia Holdings, Inc. (“TerraVia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TVIA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between August 8, 2016 and November 7, 2016 inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired TerraVia shares during the Class Period, are encouraged to contact the firm in advance of the January 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here. You can also call Brian Lundin, Esquire, of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, TerraVia made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company’s products caused gastrointestinal distress, such as nausea and vomiting; and as a result, statements about TerraVia’s business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On November 7, 2016, Bloomberg published an article alleging that an algal flour ingredient provided by TerraVia causes consumers to become sick, and that Rosa Foods will be removing the ingredient altogether from its product formulations by early 2017. When this information was revealed to the public, the value of TerraVia fell, causing investors harm.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders’ rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC



Brian Lundin, Esq.



Telephone: 888-713-1033



Facsimile: 888-713-1125



brian@lundinlawpc.com



http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC

ReleaseID: 451971