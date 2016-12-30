Kalikhman & Rayz, LLC Taking New Clients in Need of Legal Representation for Car Accident Cases Throughout January 2016

Huntingdon Valley, PA — (SBWIRE) — 12/30/2016 — Kalikhman & Rayz, LLC is pleased to announce that they are taking new clients in need of legal representation for car accident cases throughout January 2016. The award-winning car accident attorneys handle cases in Bucks County, PA, Philadelphia, Montgomery County and the surrounding areas. Kalikhman & Rayz, LLC is happy to offer all potential clients complimentary consultations, and those who'd like to make an appointment with one of their attorneys can give their office a call at 215-792-2963, or fill out a contact form on their site, http://www.kalraylaw.com/.

Those who've recently been involved in a car accident, or have lost a loved one in a car accident, will be pleased to know that the attorneys at Kalikhman & Rayz, LLC always go to great lengths to ensure their clients obtain just compensation for their injuries or other losses. In fact, every attorney at the firm displays urgency and willingness to go above and beyond for their clients. Those who choose Kalikhman & Rayz, LLC should expect to be informed throughout the entire legal process, and they are encouraged to contact the attorney assigned to their cases at any time if they have questions or concerns.

In addition to serving as car accident attorneys, they also serve as business, criminal, bankruptcy and DUI attorneys in Bucks County, PA, and the surrounding communities. Furthermore, the law firm can also help those who suspect that their employers are committing any form of wage theft. To learn more about the law firm, the legal services they provide, and the areas that they serve, please visit their website, or give them a call today.

About Kalikhman & Rayz, LLC

Kalikhman & Rayz, LLC, is based out of Huntingdon Valley, PA, and was founded by Lawrence Kalikhman and Eric Rayz. The firm primarily focuses on helping businesses and individuals throughout PA and NJ who are in need of legal services. Some of their specific practice areas include personal injury, DUI, and bankruptcy.

To learn more about the firm, please visit their website http://www.kalraylaw.com.

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/kalikhman-rayz-llc-taking-new-clients-in-need-of-legal-representation-for-car-accident-cases-throughout-january-2016-755564.htm