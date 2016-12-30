Ken Tucker Gains Master Marketing Consultant Designation

For the past year, Ken Tucker, founder of Changescape Web in St. Charles, has undergone an extensive professional development program administered by the Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network. Ken was one of five Duct Tape Marketing consultants who were awarded the Master Consultant status at the Network’s Annual Summit.

For the past year, Ken Tucker, founder of Changescape Web in St. Charles, has undergone an extensive professional development program administered by the Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network. The Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network’s Annual Summit was held recently. Ken was one of five Duct Tape Marketing Consultants who presented on their accomplishments in the program and were awarded Master Consultant status.

Duct Tape Marketing was developed over 20 years ago as a way to install a turnkey marketing system into small to mid-size businesses. Ken has been a member of the Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network for over 2 years. In order to become a member of the Network, marketing consultants must undergo extensive training. They have proven their knowledge in marketing strategy, SEO, social media, consulting, coaching and garnering lead generation for their ideal clients. They have shown excellence in their marketing field.

The Master Consultant certificate is earned by making commitments to the Network in areas such as recruiting, mentoring, onboarding, training, content, and the perks and partners program. Ken contributed by mentoring new consultants, discussing the value and power of the Network with prospective consultants interested in joining the Network, and by leading a Success Team on Local Business Development and Sales Process.

As a certified Duct Tape Marketing Consultant, Ken is well versed in implementing the Duct Tape Marketing proven marketing system that includes attending webinars, applying these processes to real-life scenarios and doing the research needed to learn and grow in both strategy and implementation. Ken is trained in determining a business’s ideal customer, learning how to develop and utilize effective content, nailing down a process for tracking results, finding a key competitive advantage for the company, and so much more.

“Being focused on marketing for the last decade, I’d been searching for a marketing system that I could implement for small businesses – and in late 2014 the light bulb went off for me when I got my weekly email from Duct Tape Marketing. I knew that I had to pursue getting certified so I could implement the Duct Tape Marketing System for my clients! Becoming a Duct Tape Marketing Certified Consultant is the best decision I have made for my business.” Tucker said.

Ken has also recently renewed his Inbound Marketing Certification. This certification provides Ken with the knowledge and skills to help businesses develop and implement a modern inbound marketing strategy, which integrates SEO, blogging, landing pages, lead nurturing, and conversion analysis to increase and retain customers.

About Changescape Web

Changescape Web was founded in 2005 by Ken Tucker. They focus on integrated small business marketing solutions in the St. Louis and St. Charles metro area, which includes Marketing Strategy, Marketing System development and training, and Managed Marketing Services. Their top priority is helping clients grow their business through a comprehensive, holistic approach, utilizing the Inbound Marketing Methodology.

In addition to achieving the Duct Tape Master Consultant certification, Ken is certified in Inbound Marketing Consultant and SEO for Growth Certified Consultant. Changescape Web was voted Top Local Agency in 2016 by UpCity, which is a comprehensive project management, SEO, local, social and reporting platform.

About Duct Tape Marketing

Duct Tape Marketing was developed over 20 years ago as a way to install a turnkey marketing system into small to mid-size businesses. John Jantsch, its founder, has written several books and earned accolades from Forbes, CNBC, the New York Enterprise Report and even reached the Wall Street Journal bestseller list. Because of Duct Tape Marketing’s success, approximately 100 consultants around the world have opted to use this system as THE way to implement marketing for their clients. When this plan in implemented, marketing becomes easy and delivers predictable results, and your marketing consultant can show you just how this is done.

The Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network currently has certified consultants around the globe in 10 different countries including the U.K., Australia, Bahrain, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, Argentina, Mexico, Canada and the U.S, and is always expanding. The Network offers discounts on marketing tools, access to a hundred talented marketers and continual trainings, such as the Masters program, to all of its members.

