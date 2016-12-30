Leawo Gives Away DVD Ripper as 2016 Christmas Gift to Watch Any Christmas DVD Movies Free

To celebrate 2016 Christmas holiday, Leawo Software officially gives out DVD Ripper as free 2016 Christmas giveaway gift to help convert Christmas DVD movies. Along with the free Christmas gift are up to 70% off Christmas special offers.

Shenzhen, Guangdong — (SBWIRE) — 12/29/2016 — Christmas is far more than a simple holiday for family gathering and parties. It's also a wonderful gift giving and receiving season, in which people get gifts from family members, friends, and various shops. To celebrate the upcoming Christmas holiday, Leawo Software, a professional online multimedia solution developer and provider, gives out DVD Ripper as 2016 Christmas gift to worldwide people during December 23, to January 2 in its serial 2016 Christmas Giveaway activity. This Christmas giveaway activity will last until the last minute of 12th, January, 2017, but the DVD Ripper Christmas giveaway is only available during December 23, 2016 to 2nd January, 2017.

Christmas gift giving has been a tradition in the biggest holiday of a year. However, Santa Claus is not the only Christmas gift provider nowadays. Many shops turn to Santa Claus to provide free Christmas gift without any additional need. Leawo Software is such kind of Santa Claus that gives out its flagship product – DVD Ripper for totally free as 2016 Christmas giveaway gift.

Being one of the topnotch items from Leawo Software and the DVD converting software industry, Leawo DVD Ripper provides people with extraordinary features to enjoy DVD movies on the go. It could decrypt, convert DVD movies to videos in 180+ formats, like DVD to MP4, DVD to MOV, DVD to AVI, DVD to WMV, etc. The converted DVD movies could be played on various media players and devices like iPad, VLC, QuickTime, Windows Media Player, Surface, etc.

The most significant feature of Leawo DVD Ripper is that it comes with powerful DVD disc decrypting capability. It could convert both protected or non-protected DVD discs without losing quality, as well as removing disc region from 0 to 6 to make DVD content region free for converting.

This DVD ripping software also provides other practical bonus features like video editor and 2D to 3D converter. The internal video editor enables people to edit DVD content before converting to get patented video files, while the 2D to 3D converter helps create 3D movies in 6 different 3D movie effects from 2D DVD sources for vivid 3D movie enjoyment.

During the 2016 Christmas giveaway activity, Leawo DVD Ripper becomes a free DVD ripping software program for all. People only need to visit the Christmas giveaway activity page, register with name and personal email address for getting a giveaway license of Leawo DVD Ripper for totally free as 2016 Christmas gift. The giveaway license will expire in 1 year since activation.

Along with the free Christmas gift are up to 70% off Christmas special offers that conver Blu-ray, video, Apple utility, and other DVD apps.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo Software is currently holding a 2016 Christmas promotion.

