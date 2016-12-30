Lightweight and Safe Step Stool Invented by InventHelp Client (DLL-3144)

A leading invention company, InventHelp is working to submit the SAFE STEP to interested companies for their review.

Climbing onto wobbly chairs or scaling countertops to grab items that are out of reach is not safe for anyone, especially the elderly. With just a small misstep or miscalculation, an individual could fall and serious injure themselves.

An inventor from Cedar Hill, Texas, has invented the patent-pending SAFE STEP, a lightweight and secure step stool design that allows individuals to reach any item they desire with ease. "I was inspired to invent this item because of my wife," said the inventor. "She would always ask me to reach things from the top shelf, and I would always step on a chair to do so, which isn’t safe." SAFE STEP is very easy to move and transport from one location to another. Additionally, it has features the option to install hand rails for added support.

This invention would appeal to not only senior citizens, but heads of households, construction workers, business offices and more.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-DLL-3144, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Safe-Step/prweb13940862.htm